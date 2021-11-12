Law & Order Returns February; This Is Us, More: NBC Midseason Schedule

NBC has released its midseason schedule, and there is definitely some news that This Is Us viewers and fans of the "Law & Order" franchise will want to know about. In addition, we have return details for Kenan, Young Rock, Mr. Mayor, the "Chicago" shows, new drama The Endgame, new comedies American Auto and Grand Crew, Eurovision-themed reality competition series American Song Contest, and the Renée Zellweger-starring limited series The Thing About Pam. The first thing of note: the schedule below is split between pre and post-Olympics scheduling. Second, that February 24th brings back Law & Order after more than a decade, giving NBC and franchise creator Dick Wolf the run of Thursday night's prime time schedule. As such, The Blacklist will return to its 8 p.m. Friday slot beginning February 25.

Here's a look at NBC's full midseason schedule (All times ET/PT & new shows listed in upper case):

Sunday, January 2

7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Monday, January 3

8-8:30 p.m. — Kenan (Season 2 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. — Kenan

9-10 p.m. — That's My Jam (Time period premiere)

10-11 p.m. — Ordinary Joe (Season 1B premiere)

Tuesday, January 4

8-8:30 p.m. — AMERICAN AUTO (Time period premiere)

8:30-9 P.M — GRAND CREW (Time period premiere)

9-10 p.m. — This Is Us (Season 6 premiere)

10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam (Season 4B)

Wednesday, January 5

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med (Season 7B premiere)

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire (Season 10B premiere)

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D. (Season 9B premiere)

Thursday, January 6

8-9 p.m. — The Blacklist (Season 9B premiere)

9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU (Season 23B premiere)

10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 2B premiere)

Friday, January 7

9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC (Season 30B premiere)

Saturday, January 8

9-10 p.m. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 p.m. – SNL Vintage

***Post-Olympics Primetime Schedule***

Monday, February 21

8-10 p.m. – AMERICAN SONG CONTEST (Series premiere)

10-11 p.m. – THE ENDGAME (Series premiere)

Tuesday, February 22

8-8:30 p.m. – AMERICAN AUTO

8:30-9 p.m. – GRAND CREW

9-10 p.m. – This Is Us

10-11 p.m. – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, February 23

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

Thursday, February 24

8-9 p.m. — LAW & ORDER (Series revival premiere)

9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

Friday, February 25

8-9 p.m. – The Blacklist (New time)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

Tuesday, March 8 (*Note: The Thing About Pam is a limited series New Amsterdam return to this time slot on April 20)

10-11 p.m. – THE THING ABOUT PAM (Series premiere)*

Tuesday, March 15

8-8:30 p.m. – Young Rock (Season 2 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. – Mr. Mayor (Season 2 premiere)