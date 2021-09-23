Law & Order: OC S02E01 Images: Stabler Undercover; Wheatley on Trial

As much fun as we've had tracking Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) and Christopher Meloni's (Elliot Stabler) pre-season social media activities, it's time to get down to some serious business. That's because it's Thursday, September 23, which means Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise returns in a big way with a two-hour Law & Order: SVU season-opener followed by the second season start of Law & Order: Organized Crime. To help get you in the mood, we have a set of preview images for OC opener "The Man with No Identity" offering a look at Stabler's new undercover assignment. But the fallout from the first season continues to rain down as Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) has to trial, and as viewers have already seen? A trapped Wheatley is a dangerous Wheatley…

NBC's "Law & Order" universe returns next Thursday, September 23- now take a look at what's on the way:

As you're about to see from the following promo and episode overview that was released yesterday for Law & Order: Organized Crime, having Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) behind bars and discovering his wife's killer hasn't put an end to the drug trade on the streets. So Stabler needs to get into the good graces of a notorious crime family aiming to take over New York City's cocaine trade to bring them down. Here's a look at the promo for the second season premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime, kicking off its run on Thursday, September 23rd:

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 1 "The Man with No Identity": SEASON PREMIERE – After taking down Wheatley's (Dylan McDermott) drug empire and discovering his wife's killer, Det. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) must infiltrate a notorious crime family aiming to take over New York City's cocaine trade. Sgt. Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) is forced to work with a rival colleague when their investigations collide. Also starring Ainsley Seiger.

Dick Wolf executive produces Law & Order: Organized Crime along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother. Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Weeds, Scandal), and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) have also joined the cast in recurring roles. Davidovich plays Flutura Briscu, Williamson portrays Preston Webb, Diaz plays Sgt. Bill Brewster & Mihok portrays Reggie Bogdani, though no other specific details have been released.