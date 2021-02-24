The CW released an updated rundown on upcoming release dates, with Sunday night becoming a very interesting place to be for Arrowverse fans. Starting Sunday, May 2, DC's Legends of Tomorrow will be taking over the 8 pm ET slot, with Batwoman shifting back an hour to the 9 pm slot. For Charmed, it's going to be more like, "everything old is new again" as the Charmed Ones move back to Friday nights starting May 7, taking over 8 pm ET and serving as a lead-in to the fourth season of Dynasty. Also, the Olivia Liang-starring remake of Kung Fu has its debut locked in for Wednesday, April 7. Here's a look at the full schedule of premiere dates:

Wednesday, April 7

8-9 p.m. Kung Fu (Series premiere)

9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew (Original episode)

Sunday, May 2

8-9 p.m. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Batwoman (New time slot)

Friday, May 7

8-9 p.m. Charmed (New time slot)

9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Season 4 premiere)

Wednesday, June 9

8-9 p.m. Kung Fu (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. In the Dark (Season 2 premiere)

Monday, June 14

8-9 p.m. All American (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. The Republic of Sarah (Series premiere)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.