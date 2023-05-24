Legends of Tomorrow: Caity Lotz Thanks Fans for WGA Support, Ice Cream In the following video, Caity Lotz thanks DC's Legends of Tomorrow fans for supporting the WGA during the writers' strike & the ice cream.

On the same day that we closed the book on both The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash and the Arrowverse after a decade-plus of heroics, it seems only right that we share another example of just how committed this DC Universe's fanbase is to their shows and the folks that helped make it happen over the year. As we're sure you're more than well aware at this point, the WGA has been on strike to get better compensation, protection & representation from the AMPTP since the beginning of the month – and as we're writing this, it doesn't look like there's an end in sight. Well, DC's Legends of Tomorrow fans made the decision to throw their support behind the writers with something very special – ice cream.

Earlier today, there was themed picketing going on outside of Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank – "Superhero Day," to be precise. To help boost morale, the LOT fans hosted an ice cream truck from 11:30 am – 2 pm. And if you were on social media, then you know that the truck was a big hit and definitely appreciated. In fact, series writer & executive producer Keto Shimizu was kind enough to post a video of Caity Lotz (Sara Lance / White Canary) thanking the fans for their continued love and support. Here's a look at the kind words:

And here's a look at the reaction from Campaign #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow, clearly speaking on behalf of a lot of LOT fans based on what we've been seeing on social media most of the day.

Check this out this video of @caitylotz for the fandom!

We are so incredible grateful for all the work the writers, the crew and the cast have done. Writers, we hear you. We see you and we support you. #WGAStrong#SaveLegendsOfTomorrow https://t.co/I7C39PP40w — Campaign #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow (@CampaignLegends) May 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

