Legends of Tomorrow: Lotz Offers "Legendary" Greeting; S07E08 Overview

If it feels like The CW's Arrowverse is returning a lot earlier than expected, you're not alone. On Wednesday, January 12, viewers have the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman ("Trust Destiny") and DC's Legends of Tomorrow ("Paranoid Android") heading back to their screens. And before that happens, the second season of the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois ("What Lies Beneath") takes flight along with the premiere season of Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship's Kaci Walfall-starring Naomi. Now when our Legends return, they'll have a huge problem in the form of a big bad they didn't see coming… another team of "Legends"? But for now, it's all about grabbing a little rest and some downtime before the action kicks off again. So before we take a look at the promo and episode overview for the show's midseason return, Caity Lotz is sharing some holiday greetings on behalf of the heroes.

Here's a look at Lotz's post offering "Legends" fans a very happy rest of their holidays:

Now with the series set to return on January 12th, here's a look at the promo "New Year, New Legends" as well as the official overview for "Paranoid Android":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | New Year, New Legends Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw7n8x0gguQ)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 8 "Paranoid Android": SEEING THINGS DIFFERENTLY – Sara (Caity Lotz) starts to realize her team is making questionable choices when it comes to the timeline. Trying to figure out who is behind everything, Sara discovers some harsh truths. Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian, Matt Ryan and Amy Pemberton also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn.

With the series set to return in less than a month, here's a look at what's left on the Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle), "Too Legit to Quit" (Sudz Sutherland / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), and "Knocked Down, Knocked Up"(Kevin Mock / Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.