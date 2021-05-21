Legends of Tomorrow: Nick Zano On "Fantastic" Western Ep, David Ramsey

Earlier this week, we shared a preview for Sunday's episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with "Bay of Squids" finding Rory (Dominic Purcell) acting large and in charge when it comes to the alien-hunting and Sara (Caity Lotz)-finding. Unfortunately, it lands our Legends in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis- leaving them no choice but to split up and play all sides to get to the Alien who can get them one step closer to their fearless leader- meaning American, Russian, and Cuban agents. That means it's time for a Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) team-up as they infiltrate President John F. Kennedy's White House for clues. But as exciting as this outing sounds, there's actually an episode later this season that Zano is especially looking forward to viewers checking out… and it involves a very familiar face from the Arrowverse.

Speaking with EW to preview Sunday night's episode, Zano highlighted S06E08 "Stressed Western" as the one viewers should tune their radars up higher for. It doesn't hurt that the Matthew Maala-written episode is being directed by Arrow star David Ramsey (who is also set to portray a "mystery character" on the series this season- will it be this episode?). "Well, we had a Western episode this season, which David Ramsey directed. And when you read certain scripts in certain episodes of the season, and you're like, 'Oh, this is going to be a big episode.' This Western was, I think, by far our biggest episode of the season," Zano explained. "And it took a lot of work, a lot of manpower, a lot of plowing through when the elements weren't on our side. And I got to see a rough cut of it. And I was like, 'Well, hot damn, this is a fantastic episode. I can't wait for people to see it.' Because while we're making it, it was so difficult. And when I saw it cut, I was like, 'This may be one of our best episodes of the season."

So did Zano have any advice for Ramsey on how to approach a series that isn't quite like the rest of the Arrowverse? "First thing I said to Ramsey on the first day was, 'Ramsey, this is SNL by comparison to Arrow.' I was like, 'Enjoy the ride and have fun.' And Ramsey was great. He put out a really fantastic episode. I know for him, this thing represented a ton of challenges that he persevered through, and out of it came a really phenomenal episode of our show," said the actor. Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Bay of Squids":

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 4 "Bay of Squids": FOLLOWING ORDERS – The Legends are shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) takes command and manages to find the location of an important Alien, but he also lands them in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Ava (Jes Macallan) is eager to question the Alien, but they must steal it back from the Cubans and Russians who think it is bio-warfare sent by the Americans. The team makes the decision to split up, leaving Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) to work together to stop a nuclear disaster alongside JFK while Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) tries to leverage his newfound friendship to stop Castro from starting a war. Meanwhile, with Spooner's (Lisseth Chavez) help, Rory makes an unlikely deal that could lead him on a solo mission to find Sara (Caity Lotz). Adam Tsekham, Olivia Swann, and Matt Ryan also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer.

