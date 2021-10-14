Legends of Tomorrow S07E09 Covers 4 Different Genres, 3 Shoot Styles

While all of the talk this week revolving around the seventh season opener of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow as well as who's returning for the upcoming 100th episode, we didn't want to lose track of how production is going on the remainder of the season. Thankfully, director Eric Dean Seaton (The Flash "Armageddon") is keeping us updated on how things are going with Episode 709 (written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever, but with no title listed yet). And we're glad he is because this round is sounding epic. A little more than a week to film an episode that spans 4 genres and is filmed in multiple styles? Okay, we're in! Sold!

"Okay, here we go. 9 shoot days to do 88 scenes covering 4 different genres shot in 3 different styles. I mean it's ['DC's Legends of Tomorrow'], would you expect anything less? Let's get this," Seaton wrote in the caption to his Instagram post (which you can check out below):

Earlier this month, Seaton let fans know via social media that he's set to direct the episode. "Honored to be back with the ["DC's Legends of Tomorrow"] gang for what can only be described as a wild, different, scary, and oh so wonderful ride to hopefully save the universe once again. #directorslife yay," Seaton wrote in his Instagram post making his return to Legends official:

With the series officially back, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), and "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn).

