Legends of Tomorrow S07E11 Preview: Eobard Thawne… To The Rescue?!

As much as The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow is no slouch in the time-traveling department, no one in the Arrowverse tops The Flash when it comes to the "timey-wimey" stuff. But even with that said, we were pleasantly surprised to learn from the episode overview for February 2nd's S07E11 "Rage Against the Machines" that Matt Letscher would be reprising his role as Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash. So remember back in the overview for January 26th's S07E10 "The Fixed Point" where Sara (Caity Lotz) is looking to create an aberration that will draw out their robo-duplicates and give them a chance to take back the Waverider? Well, it appears that Thawne (who was last seen on "Legends" during the second season) is the one who's going to help them send up a very big signal by breaking a fixed point in time.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the seventh season of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, followed by the Thawne-revealing overview for S07E11 "Rage Against the Machines" (set to run on Wednesday, February 2nd):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Time To Make History | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tz4LGbZ_6yE)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 11 "Rage Against the Machines": INFILTRATING – With the help of Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher,) the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate which doesn't go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is sidelining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle.