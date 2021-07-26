Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 E02 Prod Begins; Writers, Director Shared

Over the weekend, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow cast members Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, Nick Zano & Matt Ryan, and EPs Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu, made some big news at Comic-Con@Home- including the end of Matt Ryan's run as Constantine (but not the end of Ryan's time on the show) and a new Season 6 trailer (more on that in a minute). Now, fans are getting more news, courtesy of Shimizu- who took to Twitter to announce that Episode 702 "The Need for Speed" (written by Morgan Faust & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn and directed by Alexandra La Roche) has officially started production. Of course, with that word "speed" in there we're sure some speculation will start that maybe an Arrowverse speedster or two could be involved? Just getting our dumpster fires of random speculation raging, that's all.

Here's a look at Keto Shimizu's tweet from earlier today, which also includes a look at the front of the script page:

Over the weekend at their virtual convention panel, it was confirmed that production has just broken the second episode of the seventh season and is now breaking the 100th episode. Next, viewers learned that Amy Pemberton aka Gideon would be joining the cast in the flesh next season as the Vandal Savage storyline grows. And before you ask- yes, there will be an Ava/Sara wedding this season!!!! Also, the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will find out heroes stranded in one particular time & place- no time or space travel whatsoever (think Jon Pertwee's Doctor in Doctor Who).

But perhaps the biggest news? Matt Ryan's John Constantine will be leaving the Waverider at the end of the sixth season- but Ryan is staying with the show. Ryan will be playing the character Dr. Gwyn Davies, who is described as a "sort of possible salvation for our team. He is an eccentric gentleman who lives approximately 100 years ago and according to the Legends, he's their only hope." You can check out the entire panel below, kicking off with a new sneak preview for the current sixth season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6 Official Trailer | SDCC 2021 | DC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiEeOvLNFoE)

"As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone. The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John,' said Ryan. "I'm really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Cast Conversation and Sneak Peek | Comic-Con@Home 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwRC02ugXbE)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

