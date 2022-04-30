Legends of Tomorrow Star Caity Lotz: "I'm Going to Miss It So Much"

Less than 24-hours after DC's Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner & EP Keto Shimizu took to Twitter to confirm that the long-running The CW series would not be picked up for its eighth season, social media is still filled with heartbroken fans trying to process it all (including why the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman was also canceled). Now, we're hearing from series star Caity Lotz about the series ending in an Instagram Stories clip shared while she was in the midst of lobbying Washington D.C. on behalf of The Creative Coalition for National Endowment for the Art.

"I'm going to miss it so much," Lotz shared in her video message. "I'm going to miss our amazing cast and crew. But at the same time, I recognize how lucky have been to play Sara Lance for this long. Working on Legends has been amazing. It's been such a journey and I am so endlessly grateful for it, and for you guys. So, thank you. To all the 'Legends of Tomorrow' fans out there, we love you guys so much. And it has been a blast." Now here's a look at the initial statement that the show's writers released when the news first broke:

Alright, sit down. This is gonna hurt. We're cancelled. This has been the journey of a lifetime for all of us. The little show that wasn't supposed to be, grew into the show that could be anything it wanted. We went to Camelot, Salvation, Hollywood, even Inside A Computer's Mind but of course, the real destination was always home: the place where your family are friends and your friends are family. We will desperately miss creating this show, but most of all we will miss getting to make it together and sharing it with you. Legends Never Die! – The Legends Writers' Room

Here's a look back at Shimizu's tweet from yesterday confirming the bad news along with the full text of the statement:

Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.