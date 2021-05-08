Legends of Tomorrow Wraps Season 6, Season 7 Prod Starts July & More

We see what you did there, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow. You distracted viewers over the past few weeks with the build-up to the series' return, offered up a season-opener that proved more than worth the wait, and pumped out preview images for an episode a week or two in advance. And on Saturday we learned the reason why- so they could wrap production on filming the season finale and the season overall. Thankfully, we had director Nico Sachse and series star Caity Lotz (Sara Lance) around on social media to announce the news.

Here's a look at Sachse's two posts- with the first a look at the Waverider set signaling that it was the last day of filming on the season finale while also letting fans know that production on Season 7 starts in July. Following that, Sachse shares an image of himself with the departing-after-this-season Dominic Purcell– writing that he's "looking forward to seeing what Dom will bring to our screens in the future" and hoping for a guest appearance or two in the future:

Lotz marked the occasion of wrapping the sixth season with a look at both the cast and crew, offering her love and appreciation for an especially difficult production. "It has been a challenging season with COVID, losing Beezlee, and not being able to see friends and family for so long. At times it felt like a long dark path, but there was so much to learn in the darkness. If you find yourself there, trust that it has its teachings and it won't last forever. To great growth, great love, and season," Lotz wrote in the caption to the following post:

Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for this Sunday's episode "Meat: The Legends"- when our Legends hit the 1950s San Bernadino area and Sara gets some help from a very famous (and famously missing) aerialist (hint: it rhymes with "Amelia Earhart"):

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 2 "Meat: The Legends": WHO'S HUNGRY? With Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) on board, Ava hopes that her special abilities will help lead them to locate the Aliens spread out on the timeline, which could ultimately lead them to Sara (Caity Lotz.) The Legends soon find themselves tracking an Alien in 1950s San Bernadino and having to figure out what is making the town go on a feeding frenzy. Zari (Tala Ashe) lets Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) know she is ready to use the Totem, but Behrad isn't ready to share it, causing tension between them. Meanwhile, after crash-landing, Sara tries to figure out a plan and runs into none other than Amelia Earhart who could be her ticket home. Directed by Rachel Talalay and written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades and save the world from mind control, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they've encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. Fighting against aliens in the timeline while also working to bring back their missing team mate, it will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist and Waverider O.G., Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); a historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a fresh out of Hell Astra Logue (Olivia Swann); and a brother-sister air-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world (and beyond) for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a gun-totin' Texan named Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she's just crazy.

S06E01 "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner)

S06E02 "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust)

S06E03 "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter)

S06E04 "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer)

S06E05 "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E06 "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever)

S06E07 "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner)

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

S06E15 "The Fungus Amongus" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.