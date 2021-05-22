LEGO Masters Season 2 Preview: Will Arnett Leads A LEGO Day Parade!

If we had to name our two favorite off-the-beaten-path competition series, hands down the awards would go to ABC's Holey Moley! and FOX's LEGO Masters– and now we're getting a look at the latter ahead of its Tuesday, June 1 return for a second season. Actor and executive producer Will Arnett is back, with 12 new pairs of LEGO enthusiasts set to compete against each other in even more nerve-wracking brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show, and more. During each episode, Arnett and expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges, and put their creativity and skills to the test. The more impressive the Brickmasters are, the greater their chances of making it to the next round. In the end, the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of "LEGO Masters." To help set the right brick-building mood, here's a look at the season premiere "LEGO Day Parade":

LEGO Masters Season 2, Episode 1 "LEGO Day Parade": New teams of LEGO enthusiasts embark on a make-or-break Season Two! With infinite possibilities and a supply of five million LEGO bricks, teams of two will face ambitious brick-building challenges all season long as they compete for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the honor of being named the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In the season premiere episode, the talented teams are introduced and tasked with building an eye-catching float in the first-ever LEGO Day Parade in the all-new "LEGO Day Parade" season premiere episode of LEGO MASTERS.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Lego Masters Is Back With A Bang! | LEGO MASTERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5fInBDozvU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: The Builds Are Bigger | Season 2 Ep. 1 | LEGO MASTERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BunnO0WKeuQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I'm Never Being Serious | LEGO MASTERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQxe7ENT7Pk)

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child, and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO Masters, under license from The LEGO Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; alongside Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Christina Oh from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group.