LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special: Tran, Billy Dee, Daniels & More Set

Two months after news broke that "Star Wars" and LEGO fans alike were in store for a new holiday special, Disney+ has begun rolling out the voice cast. Set to reprise their roles for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (so far) include Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers). With the special set to come storming down our chimnies on Tuesday, November 17, Disney+ also released the first key art for the Life Day-celebrating animated adventure. What's that? You don't know what "Life Day" is? Now you have some time (and an excuse) to check out 1978's Star Wars Holiday Special.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. The special is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also a co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone serve as executive producers.