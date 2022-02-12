Let The Always Sunny Podcast Be Your Special Valentine This Monday

When Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz want things to happen then they happen, people. A perfect example played out over the past several weeks when the incredibly great idea of having a hotline for listeners and viewers to call went from an idea during one of the episodes to a tease on a late-night talk show to what we have coming up this Monday. That's right, The Always Sunny Podcast is launching a special "caller hotline" episode to celebrate Valentine's Day this Monday. And now we're getting a look at the pre-hotline launch final minutes before the world came a-callin'.

Here's a look at Ganz unleashing the hotline phone number out into the universe (and check it out on YouTube here)… and the moment Day, McElhenney & Howerton first learn that not only are folks listening? They're calling…

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans:

In the following preview for this week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, Day and Howerton debate the merits of liquid food as opposed to chewable food (yup, we're not kidding). And make sure to check out "Dennis And Dee Get A New Dad" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):