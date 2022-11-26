Let's Overanalyze Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8 Cold Open!

With a new episode of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty set to hit our screens this Sunday night, we've decided to respect the award-winning Adult Swim animated series' decision to embrace its canon by responding with over-analysis of things that we're probably going to give much more meaning to than what actually ends up panning out. But to our surprise, as much as anyone else's, we actually do get some things right along the way. So with that in mind, here's a breakdown of the cold open to S06E08 "Analyze Piss" that was released yesterday, some thoughts on where things could be going in this episode, and how it appears to connect to those Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon) scenes from the midseason trailer.

Okay, first things first? We feel good knowing we got at least one thing right when we shared our thoughts & predictions based on what the midseason trailer had to share. Except instead of working with Mr. Nimbus, it appears Rick and his "arch-nemesis" are back to… "arch-nemesis-ing" (???) that ends with Nimbus getting what he wants (Rick fortress being destroyed) and Rick getting what he wants (Nimbus the f**k out of his life).

As Rick's apologizing to Morty for blowing up his bunker, Cookie Magneto shows up… apparently another "arch-nemesis" of Rick's. And it's another "arch-nemesis" that Rick has no interest in engaging with… well, at least not yet. Thankfully, Rick leaves the scene long enough for Morty to ask some pretty important questions about how Cookie Magneto's powers actually work. And Morty's right… if he can control sugar, then we're having a different conversation. Unfortunately, Rick chooses that moment to change his mind and engage Cookie Magneto in a very lethal way (though stopping with his lower legs… odd).

And while Morty is rightfully pissed, Rick counters by making it clear that he's had enough of these "90s-style goofball supervillains" coming after him & wasting his time (with a great The Tick reference). And that's when Morty hits Rick with the "maybe it's not the supervillains who have the problem but the person they each have in common." Which, as you can imagine, wasn't well-received by Rick.

That is until Mr. Calypso (we're assuming a "C" with the name) appears, looking to challenge Rick (and bringing a potty mouth with him)… giving Rick a reason to at least consider Morty's theory. Now, Mr. Calypso is an important key to keep in mind because it looks like we now know who's in that floating container that Rick has with him when he goes to meet with Dr. Wong (though we're not sure if Calypso is dead or on life support). So it's clear we're getting some level of "Rick analysis" this go-around, which has us wondering if Rick is keeping Calypso alive out of some deeper psychological meaning. Of course, the creative team could really throw us for a loop if Dr. Wong turns out not to be Dr. Wong, but that's a whole other line of random speculation.