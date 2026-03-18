Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: life is strange

Life Is Strange: Karyn Kusama Attached to Direct Series's First 2 Eps

Prime Video's Maisy Stella & Tatum Grace Hopkins-starring Life Is Strange has reportedly tapped Karyn Kusama to direct the opening episodes.

Article Summary Karyn Kusama is attached to direct and executive-produce the first two episodes of Prime Video's Life Is Strange series.

Maisy Stella and Tatum Grace Hopkins star as Chloe and Max in the adaptation of the beloved video game.

Showrunner Charlie Covell teams up with Square Enix, LuckyChap, and Story Kitchen for the production.

The story follows Max's time-rewinding powers as she and Chloe investigate a classmate's disappearance.

Earlier this month, we learned that Amazon's Prime Video and Showrunner Charlie Covell had tapped Maisy Stella (Nashville) and Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) for the roles of Chloe and Max, respectively, for their live-action series based on the hit video game Life Is Strange. Now, Variety is reporting that Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, The Man in the High Castle) has joined the series as a director and executive producer. Kusama is attached to direct the first two episodes and will executive-produce via her Familystyle production banner.

According to the overview that was released, the streaming series follows Max (Hopkins), a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe (Stella). As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigates the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life-or-death choice that will impact them forever.

"It's a huge honor to be adapting Life Is Strange for Amazon MGM Studios," Covell shared when the news was first announced. "I am a massive fan of the game, and I'm thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen, and LuckyChap. I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike."

"We've been huge fans of the visionary Charlie Covell for years, so partnering with them on the adaptation of Life is Strange is truly a dream come true," LuckyChap offered in a statement. "Charlie is an exceptional steward of revered IP, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have them at the helm of such an original, beloved, and culturally resonant video game. We're also deeply grateful to be collaborating with our friends at Amazon MGM Studios, Story Kitchen, and Square Enix, and can't wait to bring Chloe, Max, and Arcadia Bay to life."

"For years we've had so many people asking us to create a 'Life is Strange' TV show, and we're so pleased to finally partner with Amazon MGM Studios, who we trust will do an incredible job bringing our universe to life," shared Jon Brooke and Lee Singleton, studio heads at Square Enix.

Covell will executive-produce, as will Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson under their Story Kitchen banner. The series stems from Square Enix, Story Kitchen, and LuckyChap, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

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