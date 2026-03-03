Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: life is strange

Life Is Strange: Maisy Stella, Tatum Grace Hopkins Set as Chloe & Max

Prime Video & Showrunner Charlie Covell's series adaptation of Life Is Strange has cast Maisy Stella and Tatum Grace Hopkins as Chloe and Max.

It was back in September 2025 when we first learned that Amazon's Prime Video had tapped Charlie Covell to write the adaptation and serve as executive producer and showrunner for a live-action series based on the hit video game Life Is Strange. Six months later, the series has found its co-leads, with Maisy Stella (Nashville) and Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) tapped for the roles of Chloe and Max, respectively. According to the overview that was released, the streaming series follows Max (Hopkins), a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe (Stella). As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigates the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life-or-death choice that will impact them forever.

"It's a huge honor to be adapting Life Is Strange for Amazon MGM Studios," Covell shared when the news was first announced. "I am a massive fan of the game, and I'm thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen, and LuckyChap. I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike."

"We've been huge fans of the visionary Charlie Covell for years, so partnering with them on the adaptation of Life is Strange is truly a dream come true," LuckyChap offered in a statement. "Charlie is an exceptional steward of revered IP, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have them at the helm of such an original, beloved, and culturally resonant video game. We're also deeply grateful to be collaborating with our friends at Amazon MGM Studios, Story Kitchen, and Square Enix, and can't wait to bring Chloe, Max, and Arcadia Bay to life."

"For years we've had so many people asking us to create a 'Life is Strange' TV show, and we're so pleased to finally partner with Amazon MGM Studios, who we trust will do an incredible job bringing our universe to life," shared Jon Brooke and Lee Singleton, studio heads at Square Enix.

Covell will executive-produce, as will Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson under their Story Kitchen banner. The series stems from Square Enix, Story Kitchen, and LuckyChap, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

