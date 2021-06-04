Lisey's Story: Stephen King on Now Being the Right Time to Adapt Work

Stephen King's adaptation Lisey's Story is coming to Apple TV+ this week. The adaptation was penned by the author himself, with J.J. Abrams executive producing. Pablo Larraín also executive produces as well as directs the series, which stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. Moore is also an executive producer. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, and Ron Cephas Jones also star. King sat down with EW to promote the project where he goes into detail about the work involved for this one, including why it is deeply personal and the favorite of his novels.

Lisey's Story Is Deeply Personal For King

"I would never have gotten involved with this thing at my age if it wasn't. You know, they're all my favorites. I love them all. Some of them are difficult children to love, some of them a little bit easier. This is a little bit difficult to love, but I've always loved the story, and that's the reason I got involved. I held on to this one for myself because I thought at some point I would love to be involved with writing it and guiding it to completion, and to be able to do that is just a wonderful gift. Because at my age, you don't have a great deal of time — not to sound morbid or anything like that — it's just the actuarial tables. So I'm glad that I held on to it, and I'm glad that Bad Robot did it, and Pablo [Larrain, series director] was the right man for the job. So, everything turned out well."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lisey's Story — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqcI0kk-Cts)

Based on the best-selling novel by King, and adapted by the author himself, Lisey's Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.