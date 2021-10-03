Locke & Key Season 2 Mini-Teaser Finds Bode's As Curious As Ever

With less than three weeks to go until Netflix's hit series adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular comic book series Locke & Key unleashes its second season, viewers have been learning about some of the new keys that Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) have felt "inspired" to forge (so far, two new keys have been previewed). This time around, it's a break from the new keys to check in with how Bode's doing. And guess what? He's as curious as ever…

For a preview of where Bode's curiosity may take him this season, check out the following mini-teaser below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now here's your look at the newest keys that await when Locke & Key returns on October 22nd:

For a look at more of the new magic that will be forged when Locke & Key returns to Netflix on October 22, here's a look at the official teaser trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Locke & Key Season 2 | Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6bsSANYz14)

During an interview from last year, co-showrunner Meredith Averill (with Carlton Cuse) detailed what she would change (and keep) if the series was assigned a second set of keys. Proudly preferring "suspense and tension" over "gory and graphic" when it comes to horror, Averill revealed that the second season would retain the first season's tone. But with the kids getting older and also more experienced with the keys and their powers, the topics, situations, and enemies they face will have to grow and deepen: "The first season, we always thought of as being the story of the kids learning that they're the new Keepers of the Keys. With season two, we want to explore what that responsibility means. What does it mean as they get closer to being 18 years old—the age when you age out of magic—what does that mean? What does that look like? We cover so much of the comics in the first season, but there's so much of the lore that we held back on and new keys we created for the show that we're excited to share."

Averill continued, "Tonally, I think we intend to keep the show the same, but we do want to deepen the characters' lives and the issues they're dealing with. The older kids are moving closer to their graduation, and while grief is something that you never fully let go of, the kids are going to be able to begin moving on because, at least for now, they know the truth of what happened to him. If you can believe it, the Locke kids are going to be dealing with things far heavier than the death of their father in season two."

Based on Hill and Rodriguez's popular comic book series, Netflix's adaptation of the horror/fantasy Locke & Key focuses on the Locke siblings – Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – who move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts with their mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield) after the gruesome murder of their father, only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Standing in their way is a devious demon who also wants the keys and will stop at nothing to attain them. The first season also starred Petrice Jones, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Laysla De Oliveira, Kevin Alves, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Steven Williams, Felix Mallard, Coby Bird, Sherri Saum, and Eric Graise. Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones have been promoted to series regulars for the second season, with Brendan Hines (The Tick)as a new series regular and Liyou Abere (The Boys) guest-starring.