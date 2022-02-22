Logan Paul Steals Cody Rhodes' Spot to Team with Miz at WrestleMania

ADRENALINE

IN MY SOUL

YOU'LL PAY FOR THIS LOGAN PAUL

Despite teases to the contrary and chants from the crowd (real or generated from WWE 2K22, who knows) claiming "we want Cody," Youtube douchebag turned boxing douchebag Logan Paul was revealed as The Miz's tag team partner to take his feud with Rey and Dominick Mysterio to WrestleMania on WWE Raw last night.

Rhodes, one of the co-founders of AEW, shockingly left the company last week after apparently falling out over creative control and money. Taking advantage of fan expectations, The Miz leaned into the idea that it would be Cody who would help him even the odds against the Mysterio family…

But it was Logan Paul who walked out, to the disappointment of the crowd.

Paul even showed he's been practicing The Miz's finishing move.

So if Cody Rhodes won't be The Miz's tag team partner, what can he do at WrestleMania instead? Well, there's always that championship opportunity Chad speculated on last week. We'd all surely like to see that happen.

WrestleMania this year will take place on two nights, Saturday, April 2nd, and Sunday, April 3rd. The event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, where Vince McMahon will hope to draw 100,000 fans on both nights. To make that happen, they're pulling out all the stops, like trying to get "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, still their top merch seller in 2021 despite decades of retirement, to return for one more match, and, we guess, bringing in global superstar Logan Paul. As the company becomes more desperate in the coming weeks, we'll just have to see what else they pull out of the hat.

