Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes Leave AEW… But Is It a Work?

Cody Rhodes, (former?)Executive Vice President, and Brandi Rhodes, (former?) Chief Brand Officer, have both announced their departure from AEW. Both Rhodes family members posted statements on Twitter, with some reports indicating Cody could be headed back to WWE.

Cody Rhodes wrote:

I have loved my time at AEW. Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people. The "revolution" was indeed televised, and I've been incredibly lucky to be part of that. First, I want to thank Tony Khan. He's taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honor to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He's a beautiful soul. Obviously need to thank my incredible wife and the mother of my baby girl, Brandi, for all of her love and support throughout this journey together and the amazing relationships she fostered with Kulture City and the American Heart Association. I also need to thank Nick and Matt Jackson (these two, whether they know it or not, took an undesired and not confident lil' cub and gifted me the confidence to become a leader of the pack), Kenneth Omega, Chris Jericho, Chicken…we started the fire. I must thank Tim W/Keith M/Greg W and the amazing production crew who understood and captured the vision with such grace. I can't name everybody, but thank you to Megha, Margaret, Harrington, Jeff Jones, Dana, Tony Schiavone, Bern, Raf, and the hardest worker in the game, QT Marshall, for propping me up and kicking me in the ass when I was running on fumes. I must thank all my kiddos… MJF, Jade, Sammy, Darby, Lee, Ricky, Tom, The Gunns, Brock, Velvet, Nyla, Aubrey, Turner, Vanilla, Solo, Spears, Julia, Anna, Will, Wardlow, Sonny, Fuego 1 and of course, -1. While we're at it, give Jade the Codyvator! Also need to take a moment to thank the great partners at Warner Media including Brett, Sam and the rest of the team. I have so many milestones and beautiful memories of this renaissance…through sweat, blood, tears, literal fire, and all that…I left it all on the mat. Everything pales in comparison to the final contribution I was empowered to lead at the company, the community outreach team. In the most inward moments, your outward behavior and your ability to take fame/influence and do something of value for the communities you visit (whether the cameras are on or off) is the highest honor. I am confident Amanda Huber will lead the department with style. I'm so proud of my creations and contributions and the items I supported or collaborated on with such wonderful professionals. Thank you, fans. Y'all did the work! Let's live forever.

While Brandi Rhodes wrote:

A heartfelt thank you to every fan that has supported me in AEW. It was an honor to be the company's first Chief Brand Officer. The thank you list is long so I'll try not to wander. Thank you to Kulture City, Special Olympics Illinois and the American Heart Association for allowing me to cultivate these amazing partnerships. Thank you to every AEW Heel that helped me build a dream community of female fans. Thank you to every AEW wrestler and talent that worked hard to create a great locker room environment. Thank you to the production team, make up team, and seamstresses. Thank you, Dustin, QT, Jerry Lynn and Leva Bates, for every ounce of energy, help and encouragement you provided. Thank you to my husband for being that constant rock and partner every single day. Thank you to TNT, TBS and WarnerMedia for treating my family like your family. Thank you to Tony Khan for giving me this opportunity and platform. I move forward with my daughter and this quote in mind. "We must take time to define our own path. Too quickly we can find the world defining it for us" – Unknown Also… "I'll see you on the flippity flop" – Michael Scott Brandi Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes commented on the departure of his brother and his sister-in-law, saying:

I love my brother #CodyRhodes. I love my sister in law @TheBrandiRhodes .

Whatever they decide to do in life, I support 110%. I am sad that they are gone, but the fucking train keeps moving. 💙❤️#LFG — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

While sports reporter Ariel Helwani tweeted:

Huge developing news in the world of pro wrestling: Cody Rhodes is leaving AEW, sources say. And I'm told Rhodes and WWE are in fact talking about him returning to the organization in the near future, I'm told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And finally, Tony Khan released the following statement:

Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Cody's ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreach helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long — something new, innovative, and lasting. Brandi helped us shape the AEW story, and I appreciate how hard she fought for us both in the ring and out of the ring, competing in the women's division while advancing our efforts at inclusion and civic causes, including great partnerships with Kulture City and the American Heart Association. I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on rom AEW. Thank you, Cody and Brandi! Tony Khan

CEO, President, General Manager & Head of Creative, All Elite Wrestling

So is Cody Rhodes really gone from AEW and headed to WWE? That remains to be seen. It's wrestling, so there's always the possibility that the whole thing is a work, perhaps as a story for the next season of Rhodes to the Top. Or maybe Cody Rhodes really does see a brighter future in WWE… or at least, a bigger payday. Time will tell, but at least as it stands now, things look pretty official, as shocking as it may seem.

So will Stardust show up in Saudi Arabia later this week? Let the speculation begin.