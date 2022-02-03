Loki: Gugu Mbatha-raw Set for Season 2 Return: "I Just Love Renslayer"

Earlier this week, we checked in on Marvel Studios & Disney+ series Loki with some speculation that the series is looking to start filming the second season this summer at Pinewood Studios, and a look at a casting listing for casting that included the very interesting words "…set across the Marvel multiverse." This time around, we're stepping away from speculating and focusing on some very real news courtesy of Gugu Mbatha-raw aka Ravonna Renslayer. Checking in with ABC's Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, Mbatha-raw wasn't able to say much about what's to come she did confirm that she will be returning for the action.

"So, so exciting. I know there is a Season 2. I know that I'm in it, and that's about all I can say," Mbatha-Raw responded when asked about the status of the series. "Well, I just love Renslayer. I'm so excited to explore her further, and I'm so happy that people are really looking forward to the next season."

👀 "I know there is a season two… I know that I'm in it…and that's about all I can say!"@gugumbatharaw talks starring in #Loki and confirms she will be in season 2 of the #Marvel series streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0EWtXD6dy — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Back in October 2021 during the MCM Comic-Con in London, Loki star Tom Hiddleston reunited with Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) and Jonathan Majors ("He Who Remains" aka Kang the Conqueror), where they offered a few tidbits about production on the second season (more on that below) with signs pointing to 2022 being a pretty important year. Two important things jumped out at us. First, Hiddleston appeared to confirm that the second season will pick up immediately after Loki tries to warn Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) of the multiversal threat that's heading their way (ending his summary of the first season's finale with, "[But] I guess we'll start from there"). So for those of you who aren't big fans of time jumps, you can apparently rest easy.

As for when the viewers can expect the second season, DiMartino dropped a clue that we're prefacing should be taken with a ten-pound grain of salt for a possible assumed release time or a tease. When asked what year they would time travel to, DiMartino responded, "2022, to see what happens in 'Loki 2.'" Of course, DiMartino could have been referencing when filming will take place (which would fit the reporting from earlier this week).

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)

Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.