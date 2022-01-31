Loki Season 2 "Set Across the Marvel Multiverse"; Filming This Summer?

Back in October 2021 during the MCM Comic-Con in London, Loki star Tom Hiddleston reunited with Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) and Jonathan Majors ("He Who Remains" aka Kang the Conqueror), where they offered a few tidbits about production on the second season (more on that below) with signs pointing to 2022 being a pretty important year. Well, if the UK edition of the entertainment industry resource Backstage is any indication then it looks like they were right. Earlier today, the website updated the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series as being "visible on the horizon" meaning it was either actively "in development or actively casting"- and from the listing posted, it also looks like shooting will begin this summer at Pinewood Studios. Here's a look at the full statement: "Marvel's series starring Tom Hiddleston returns for a second installment. Following the mercurial villain as he continues his work as the god of mischief, the action is set across the Marvel multiverse. The casting department is likely to be led again by Sarah Finn and Krista Husar, with Jacqueline Gallagher, Gregory Korn, and Lory Shaye. Shooting begins this summer at Pinewood.

Two important things jumped out during last fall's MCM Comic-Con in London. First, Hiddleston appeared to confirm that the second season will pick up immediately after Loki tries to warn Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) of the multiversal threat that's heading their way (ending his summary of the first season's finale with, "[But] I guess we'll start from there"). So for those of you who aren't big fans of time jumps, you can apparently rest easy.

As for when the viewers can expect the second season, DiMartino dropped a clue that we're prefacing should be taken with a ten-pound grain of salt for a possible assumed release time or a tease. When asked what year they would time travel to, DiMartino responded, "2022, to see what happens in 'Loki 2.'" Of course, DiMartino could have been referencing when filming will take place (which would fit the reporting above). Now let's wrap things up with Hiddleston surprise a group of Loki cosplayers who gathered for a group pic- check it out below:

Last summer, series director & executive producer Kate Herron confirmed that she would not be back for a second season. "I'm not returning. I always planned to be just on for this and, to be honest, Season 2 wasn't in the — that's something that just came out and I'm so excited. I'm really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I'm proud of what we did here and I've given it my all. I'm working on some other stuff yet to be announced." And it doesn't look like that "other stuff" involves the MCU. "No, I'm just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I'd love to work with them again, but my outing with 'Loki' is what I've done with them."

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.