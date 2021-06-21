When Loki Music Composer Threw Eggs At Simon Cowell On Live TV

As was emphasised in the first two episodes of the new Loki TV series on Disney+, Loki is the Norse God of Mischief. But it turns out there is a lot of mischief behind the scenes as well. Take the composer of the music in Loki, Natalie Holt. In 2013, during the Britain's Got Talent live final, watched by over 13 million people in the UK alone, it was Natalie Holt who emerged on stage and began throwing eggs at producer/judge Simon Cowell, hitting him repeatedly, before she was dragged from the stage by security.

A member of the backing group to Welsh singing brothers Richard and Adam Johnson, who came third that night, Loki music composer Holt wrote subsequently in The Guardian "I have no desire to be famous and I'm not an attention seeker. My actions were intended as a non-violent, egg-based protest because I think Cowell has too much power and influence in the entertainment industry. I also just wanted to make him look a bit silly. I hoped it would come across as a British panto-style jape, which might also generate some more serious debate. I have received many messages of support from well-known musicians who I've worked with in the past, who've contacted me privately, but who are unwilling to express their support publicly. Everyone is scared of standing up to people like Cowell. I don't dislike him personally; I just don't like what he represents. Reality TV talent shows are not the way to discover the next Beatles, or to nurture talented musicians and entertainers. The people who seem to benefit most from talent shows are the judges."

Natalie Holt was also a contestant on Britain's Got Talent a year before with her then-group Raven Quartet who had performed alongside Madness during the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony, but was very critical of the whole experience. It was also reported that Natalie was angry that the orchestra was asked to mime the performance while a backtrack played. Something she referred to in passing in The Guardian. "Given that I had been asked to mime on stage, it was not difficult for me to put down my violin and pull the organic eggs out of my tights, and take a direct shot at Cowell; he was smiling as I threw the eggs and he seemed to take it in the right spirit. PR people and agents have made it known, however, that my actions might have more serious consequences for me so I would like to thank Cowell for not pressing charges" noting that "The consequences of my prank have already turned out to be more serious than I had anticipated. I have already had work cancelled. I am also aware that some of the press are eager to label me as an unhinged, hysterical woman. I'm not. I did what I did out of meaningful consideration; I did it because I care, not because I do not." Doesn't that sound like a Loki last line to you?

However, it all seemed to work out for the best. Natalie Holt would go on to compose music for Paddington, The Honourable Woman, Victoria, Three Girls, Wallander, Journey's End, Beecham House, Knightfall, Press, and more, won an Ivor Novello Award in 2015 and was made an associate of the Royal Academy of Music in 2017. And now, the composer for Loki. Just don't expect Simon Cowell to visit the set in a linen suit any time soon.