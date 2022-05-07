Loki Season 2 Found "New Emotional Ground to Cover": Michael Waldron

While this weekend may be all about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, for the film's writer Michael Waldron there's no way you're not going to get questions about what's up with the second season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. While not penning the second season (that honor goes to Eric Martin), the series creator & executive producer is still in the know when it comes to what's ahead. And speaking with Deadline Hollywood's Hero Nation podcast, Waldron sounded pretty excited & confident that they found "new emotional ground to cover" in a world that's changed since Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) spoke some reality-trembling truths.

"In creating the show in the first place, the only way it's worth doing to me is that we can find a new story to tell with this character. It felt like we had new emotional ground to cover with Loki. That's the only way into season 2. We absolutely found that," Waldron revealed about the continuing streaming adventures of The God of Mischief. "It's a great continuation of that story that feels different from season one and hopefully will subvert expectations." Now here's a chance to check out the entire episode:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In February, it was announced that directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight, Archive 81) were boarding the second season to helm the majority of the season's episodes. Speaking with CB.com, Benson and Moorhead explained why they're attracted to characters like Loki & Moon Knight, and why The God of Mischief's new season needs to be "something new and fresh":

So Why Loki & Moon Knight? "We know that the thing that appeals to us about Loki and Moon Knight specifically, it's just among the MCU, they feel like outsiders. And there's something about that that we really relate with," explained Benson.

Viewers Can Expect the "Unexpected" with "Loki" Season 2: "I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it's actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there's just no reason to do it if it's not going to be something new and fresh. It's funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also, of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we're gonna bring all that to Loki," Moorhead revealed.

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.