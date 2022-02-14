Loki Star Owen Wilson Confirms Season 2 Return; Filming "Pretty Soon"

A little more than a week ago, we learned from Gugu Mbatha-raw during an interview with ABC's Good Morning America that Ravonna Renslayer would be returning for the second season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. Well, it looks like we can now add Owen Wilson's TVA Agent Mobius to that list, with the actor confirming during WIRED's "Auto-Complete Interview" video featurette (which you can check out below). Running through some of Google's most-asked questions about him, Wilson was hit with "Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?" After a pause to what we think was to consider his next words carefully out of fear of Marvel's "spoiler police," Wilson did confirm his return while also making buzz about filming starting this spring/summer feel a bit more real. "Yes, he is coming back to 'Loki,'" Wilson revealed. "And I think we're gonna start filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on 'Loki.' I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that." Of course, as we learned from the season finale, Mobius is going to need some time and a little help "remembering" why The God of Mischief knows who he is so that alone is reason enough for Wilson's return.

Now here's a look at the complete video from WIRED, with Wilson discussing his future with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki beginning at the 3:35 mark:

Back in October 2021 during the MCM Comic-Con in London, Loki star Tom Hiddleston reunited with Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) and Jonathan Majors ("He Who Remains" aka Kang the Conqueror), where they offered a few tidbits about production on the second season (more on that below) with signs pointing to 2022 being a pretty important year. Two important things jumped out at us. First, Hiddleston appeared to confirm that the second season will pick up immediately after Loki tries to warn Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) of the multiversal threat that's heading their way (ending his summary of the first season's finale with, "[But] I guess we'll start from there"). So for those of you who aren't big fans of time jumps, you can apparently rest easy.

As for when the viewers can expect the second season, DiMartino dropped a clue that we're prefacing should be taken with a ten-pound grain of salt for a possible assumed release time or a tease. When asked what year they would time travel to, DiMartino responded, "2022, to see what happens in 'Loki 2.'" Of course, DiMartino could have been referencing when filming will take place (which would fit the reporting from earlier this week).

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.