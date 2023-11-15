Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, loki, Marvel Studios, mcu

Loki Star Sophia Di Martino on Sylvie's Journey, MCU Future & More

Loki star Sophia Di Martino breaks down Sylvie's evolution, why McDonald's, coming full circle in the season two finale, and more.

While Tom Hiddleston's Loki has been on a long path of redemption for his past misdeeds and bringing order to chaos, finally repairing the sacred timeline in a moment of self-sacrifice, it's Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, the female variant who remained on brand as that agent of chaos that set things in motion for season two of the Disney+ series Loki. On a vengeful mission in season one, Sylvie set out to upend the Time Variance Authority and the man in charge in "He Who Remains" (Jonathan Majors). While reminding the two of his value of keeping the barbarians at the gate and holding his more dangerous variants at bay which includes Kang the Conqueror, Sylvie assassinates him, and the multiverse is in danger as the timelines branch out unchecked. As Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) track her down in a universe where she's working at McDonald's in the 80s, she reluctantly rejoins Team TVA to help save the universe. Di Martino spoke about her character's journey in both seasons.

As far as why Sylvie decided to go on a fast food adventure in season two, "The possibilities are limitless. That's the multiverse! At the end of Season 1 [producer Kevin Wright] asked me, 'Where do you think Sylvie goes next?' One thing I said was, 'She's been running for such a long time. She's been living in the most horrendous places, just surviving for so long… I think she'd just be really hungry.' I don't know if I was just hungry at the time [Laughs]," Di Martino told Empire. "She's polished him off; she's done what she set out to do. I think she'd just, like, go get a burger…I think it's a metaphor for Sylvie being able to try and live a normal life and enjoy what she's created. She finds some contentment, and she's able to make some friends for the first time in her life."

When it came to where Di Martino thought Sylvie would be going, "I said, 'I think she'd want to try everything.' She'd want to make the most of living for the first time and have a sort of optimism that we haven't seen in her before," she recalled. "But she's still really angry underneath it all because she also knows that He Who Remains' variants may or may not make an appearance. I remember having a conversation that she'd probably want to listen to as many records as she could get her hands on because she's got so much time to catch up on. And enjoy just sitting at a bar, having a beer – normal things that we take for granted."

As far as her motivation to come back into the swing of things in season two, "She doesn't care about the TVA. I think she does care about Mobius and about Loki, but that's buried under a lot of other things. I think having a variant of He Who Remains turn up is just…. she's always going to be ready for a fight," Di Martino told TV Insider. When it came to her favorite season two moments, she cited the season two episode "1893" with the series' introduction to Majors' Victor Timely. "Yeah, I love all of that. And on the sets, [built by our] incredible production designer Kasra [Farahani], it always feels really real. Getting onto that World's Fair Ferris wheel was… I mean, it moved. It was crazy. It felt real. It was really cool and very claustrophobic actually when you've been on there for a couple of days, and we were doing wire work and all kinds of stuff on there. So it was quite intense. But I enjoyed all of that — all the physical stuff, the choreography, working with the stunt doubles, and learning how to look badass."

In the record shop sequence in season two, episode five, "Science/Fiction", "Working with [directors] Aaron [Moorhead] and Justin [Benson] was great. They're so chilled and relaxed. And they put their stamp on [Season 2], I thought. You know, if you've seen their films, but they love a '70s zoom, something a bit cool and a bit weird. I'm all for that," she told Empire. "The record shop, they went for it. We knew it was gonna be a special, cool sequence. Reading it I was like, 'Oh great! When do we get to do that?' I know the set would be amazing because of Kasra [Farahani, set designer]. It's like shooting a music video or something."

For more on Sylvie's look and evolution from season one to two, what she was listening to at the record store, and her thoughts on the season two finale, you can check out the Empire piece here. For more on her talking about revisiting the Citadel from season one for the season two finale and fighting Loki again if she followed other character arcs, the Loki-Sylvie dynamic, and teasing her MCU future, you can check out the TV Insider piece here. All episodes of Loki are on Disney+.

