Loki: Tom Hiddleston-Starring Disney+ Series Set for June Debut

Even with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' WandaVision still having two more reality-altering chapters to unveil and the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier waiting in the wings, it's never too early to start looking to the future- and this "future" is named Loki. On Wednesday, the streaming service announced that the Tom Hiddleston-starring series will premiere on June 11.

Set for June 2021 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, Loki finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston on the series are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (set for January 2021), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (set for March 2021), the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, (set for May 2021) and animated anthology series What If…?, (set for later in 2021). Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Don Cheadle returns to the armor for Armor Wars, while the next generation gets the spotlight in Ironheart with Dominique Thorne.