Looking Back at Better Call Saul Season 5's Breaking Bad Easter Eggs

With the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul expected to haunt our screens some time in 2021, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have positioned the series to end on a strong (and very, very violent) note. Nacho's (Michael Mando) out on his own and under the assumption that Lalo's (Tony Dalton) dead so he's looking to head back into Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike's (Jonathan Banks) good graces. Small problem: Mike's hired guns didn't get the job done, so Lalo's alive. He's also very, very angry, and heading his way north while everyone still thinks he's dead. That's not good news for Nacho, Gus, Mike, Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk), or Kim (Rhea Seehorn). Meanwhile, Kim is embracing the "breaking badness" of Saul as she pushed the idea of taking down Howard (Patrick Fabian) by forcing a resolution in the Sandpiper case while leading to Howard's professional humiliation. Jimmy seems hesitant and concerned at first, but Saul sees the endless possibilities (or at least $1 million worth of possibilities).

So where does this leave things heading into the series' final run, when Better Call Saul hands off the baton to Breaking Bad, and Walter White and Jesse Pinkman's story? The lines between the two show worlds have gotten understandably more blurred this season, and go far beyond the appearance of the late Robert Forster's Ed the Fixer or Hank (Dean Norris) and Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada). Thankfully, the fine folks at AMC have released a video that catches everyone up what they might've missed along with perspectives from the cast and creative folks.

Not that he's against the idea considering the writers he works with, but one thing Odenkirk doesn't see happening is Jimmy and Kim still being together once the dust settles on the series: "I don't see how they possibly stay together. It could happen, and if anybody can figure it out, these writers can. But, I don't know, man, I don't see it. Saul had a care-free energy in him in Breaking Bad; a loner who didn't have to worry about anyone else. I don't see how he has that energy and still has Kim in his life, he's taking chances like working with Walter White."

