Posted in: TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: looney tunes

Looney Tunes Gets Blu-ray Love From WBD with Collector's Vault Vol. 2

Warner Bros. Archive's Looney Tunes Collector's Vault Volume 2 Blu-ray collection features 50+ shorts, many in HD for the first time.

If there were ever an IP fans could rely on for physical releases, it would be Warner Bros' Looney Tunes, as it's inching closer to its 100th anniversary. Through its Warner Archive, which has been the studio's dedicated wing of physical offerings on Blu-ray and DVD, and the stewardship of film historian George Feltenstein, it will release its latest offering in Looney Tunes Collector's Vault Volume 2, a Blu-ray release consisting of over 50 cartoons, at least half of which have never been released in HD, according to IndieWire.

Looney Tunes Collector's Vault Volume 2: What We Know…

The collection has been compiled by Feltenstein and animation expert Jerry Beck and will feature shorts starring favorites Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig, as well as lesser-known characters. Among the shorts featured is the Tex Avery classic The Heckling Hare (1941), which marks the turning point for the brand's most beloved mascot by solidifying his sarcastic tone and wit, but it is also one of the last Avery made for the studio before leaving over creative differences over its ending.

A second helping of Looney Tunes vault rarities-over 50 classic cartoons, each marking their first time on Blu-ray, with many unseen in decades. From Bugs' battle with a fussy genie, to Tweety and Sylvester taking on "Hitchcock": with side trips with lesser-known characters starring Conrad Cat, Teenage Tom Thumb, and Angelo, the Mighty Flea – this carefully curated collection has it all. Representing the studio's first four decades, every Warner cartoon superstar is showcased among these two discs: the musical 1930s, the wartime 40s, Chuck Jones, Friz Freleng, and Robert McKimson classics from the 1950s – even a smattering of Road Runner gems from the early 1960s. Additional fun from directors Bob Clampett, Frank Tashlin, Art Davis, and Norm McCabe – and favorites featuring Foghorn Leghorn, Pepe LePew, Speedy Gonzalez, The Goofy Gophers, and Charlie Dog. Looney Tunes Collector's Vault Volume 2, which clocks in at just under six hours (365 minutes), is now available.

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