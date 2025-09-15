Lorne Michaels "Really Excited" About New SNL Cast: "Change Is Good"

Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: ,

NBC's Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels discussed the recent changes going on over at SNL heading into Season 51 on October 4th.

As NBC's Saturday Night Live headed towards its 51st season (kicking off on October 4th), EP Lorne Michaels had given everyone the heads-up that there would be some shake-ups on both sides of the camera. Shortly after, we learned that a number of SNL writers, cast members Devon Walker, Michael LongfellowHeidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim, and featured player Emil Wakim, would not be returning. During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday night, Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 1884 — Pictured: (l-r) Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, host Scarlett Johansson, James Austin Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernández, Devon Walker, Kenan Thompson, and Mikey Day during the monologue on Saturday, May 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

"The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

