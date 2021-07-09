Lovecraft Country Creator Misha Green Inks Overall Deal with Apple TV+

In what looks to be an example of HBO's loss being Apple TV+ and the Lovecraft Country creator's gain, Misha Green has signed an overall deal with the streaming service to create and develop small screen projects for a global audience. In what marks the first overall deal for the filmmaker, the news comes after reports Green was being pursued in an "extremely competitive situation" by a number of studios and streaming services. The news comes a week after HBO announced that it would not be moving forward on the second season of Green's award-winning series. Over the days that followed, Green would share excerpts from the Season 2 "bible" to give fans a sense of the direction the series would've taken and make copies of the series' scripts available for download.

In the sample that Green first shared on the same day the news came out, viewers saw that the second season would've been set in "a new world" that "sits precisely where The United States used to sit." In the map provided, we saw how the "Sovereign States of America" was divided between Tribal Nations of the West, The Whitelands, New Negro Republic, and Jefferson Commonwealth. Along with the sample, Green's tweet also revealed what the second season would've been titled: Lovecraft Country: Supremacy along with the hashtag #noconfederate (which we had a theory about).

Then on Saturday, Green clarified what "The Whitelands" was all about. In the description below, we learn that a zombie population was "one price" of "The Origin" spell. Now overrun completely by zombies, The Whitelands serve as a deadly "border between the South, West, and Northern territories" are located (with the "X" denoting "where 'The Source' will appear"). Here's a look at Green's full description followed by a look at the original tweet:

Joining Courtney B. Vance, Jonathan Majors, and Jurnee Smollett were Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.

