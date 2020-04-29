Lovecraft Country EP Jordan Peele Takes His Turn Teasing Trailer Drop

HBO's upcoming thriller-drama Lovecraft Country is clearly counting down to a teaser or trailer drop on Friday, so we're going to start doing our incredibly sad and rhythmless victory dance now. Still, it won't be the same until we get our eyeballs on more than just 3-5 seconds of quick cuts, which is why we were excited when executive producer, showrunner, pilot writer, and executive producer Misha Green (Underground) posted a brief teaser clip beginning a three-day countdown that's set to end this Friday. Now, executive producer Jordan Peele (Get Out) is getting in on the fun with a new teaser reminding us that there are only two days left until something happens along with a brief clip that shows evil can hide behind any door.

Lovecraft Country introduces us to 25-year-old Koren war vet Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip to find his missing father. Atticus, known for always having a pulp novel in his back pocket, wears his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in 1950s Jim Crow America. The trio must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback. Joining Vance, Majors, and Smollett-Bell are Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn.

Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) will direct an episode this season and executive produce.