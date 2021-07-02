Lovecraft Country: HBO, Misha Green Not Moving Forward with Season 2

On Friday, viewers learned that HBO wouldn't be moving forward with a second season of series creator and executive producer Misha Green's award-winning series adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel Lovecraft Country. "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country," said HBO in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey"

Earlier this year, the possibility of a second season sounded a bit more hopeful. "Misha is working with a small team of writers and they're coming up with a take. She had a book to go on in the first season, she and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what's the journey we want to go on," said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer of HBO and HBO Max, back in February. "We all want to be sure she's got a story to tell. That's where she is right now, working on those ideas. I'm very hopeful, as is Mischa, so we're giving them the time to work." Though both sides originally pursued the possibility of a second season, all parties involved with the decision decided to not proceed with additional seasons.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crafting Lovecraft Country | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mc2mYsc1agk)

Joining Courtney B. Vance, Jonathan Majors, and Jurnee Smollett are Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.