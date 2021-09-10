Lucifer Cast Has Message for All Lucifans Out There Right Now

With the sixth and final season of Lucifer currently streaming on Netflix as of early this morning (midnight on the west coast), there isn't a whole lot we can say to the Lucifans out there who are going through a weird mix of emotions. The joy of having a new season brought back down to earth with the realization that The Devil is getting his final due. As someone who will be saying goodbye to a series he loves next year (The Walking Dead), I can appreciate the moment and thus keep my mouth shut. The cast of the beloved series, though? Thye have something they want to say to all of you…

Here's a look at the cast explaining just how much the Lucifans have meant and will always mean to them, and their appreciation for making the series happen & for keeping it alive for six seasons:

Now before we give those of you who won't have a chance to screen the final season until tonight or the weekend, here's a look back at what was, Netflix offered a look at the opening moments to Season 6:

The final season of Lucifer premieres in 12 hours! But you don't have to wait to watch the opening scene from the season premiere! pic.twitter.com/pLnyOAcr3a — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And just to make sure you're up-to-speed on what's about to roll your way, here's a look at a recap of the humor, horror, and heartbreak that made up Season 5:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Recap | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlL8r9RBQuA)

With the final season currently streaming, Netflix knew that there were some Lucifans out there who were looking to scoop up every bit of intel they can. So they put together a little something that gathered everything we knew while also sprinkling in some new looks and censored teasers for what was to come before the final credits roll. Here's a look at everything the folks at the streaming service could tell us about Lucifer Season 6, what they couldn't tell us, and what they could kinda-sorta tell us with some well-placed bleeping and pixelating:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer: Everything We Can Tell You About The Final Season | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9o9W4YhNTo)

And check out the sneak preview for S0603 "Yabba Dabba Do Me" at the end of the following clip focusing on some of Lucifer's finest moments for a look at The Devil and getting very "animated":

From what the streaming service series has been telling us about these final episodes, it appears Lucifer (Ellis) is a little hesitant about the whole "God" thing. But while he debates taking on the biggest CEO role in all of existence, the world begins to not feel so well while Heaven lacks a big boss. And for those you who had some lingering questions about The Devil's ensemble, you might also be getting a few clues in the area too- like the path Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) would take to help bring law and order to society:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Final Season Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueMwVGBwqRo)

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgAVsZR8_Y0)