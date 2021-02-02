Lucifer Co-Showrunner on God's Impact, Dennis Haysbert's Hugs & More

As Lucifans continue waiting for news to drop on Season 5B and Season 6, co-showrunner Joe Henderson is back with some more intel on how God's (Dennis Haysbert) presence on Earth is going to have a major impact on Lucifer (Tom Ellis) life. Previously, Henderson discussed the kind of God viewers could expect from Haysbert and that they shouldn't assume He's the "big bad." Now, Henderson looks at how having "Dad" back in his life will force our favorite fallen angel to examine why He made the decisions He did and what His return means "big picture."

Speaking with CBR, Henderson explains that having his father suddenly become a direct presence in his life is a lot for Lucifer to take. "So much of Lucifer's relationship with God is about this distance. What was interesting is casting someone who had that inherent warmth, plays against the type you'd expect, but also leans into sort of the fatherly energy that he gives,' he explained. "He has that presence of the Father that you don't want to disappoint. And the father that seems warm, but also probably could get angry at you at a moment's notice. He's an incredible energy to have on the show. And it opens up Lucifer in ways he has chosen to close off previously as the 'wayward son.'"

Thanks to having Haysbert join the cast, Henderson isn't worried about the show's God having the energy needed. "Dennis Haysbert is one of the warmest, nicest people ever. He visited the set before he even started shooting, which some actors do, but a lot don't," Henderson revealed. "I feel like he knows what it's like to be a series regular. People were so excited to see him. He brought this warmth and wondrous presence. And, he gives the best hugs of anyone ever. And that is up against Ella Lopez herself, which is, you know, a pretty high bar!"

While Lucifans wait for news on the series' return, here's a look back at those two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) wants to know where God took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Last month, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first eight chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Karen Gaviola / Chris Rafferty).