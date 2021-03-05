Lucifer: Ellis Thanks Brandt "For Pouring Your Heart Into Everything"

To say that it's been a tough week on the Lucifer set for co-stars Lesley-Ann Brandt and Tom Ellis as well as the rest of the cast and crew would be dramatically underselling the experience of saying goodbye to something you've worked so hard on and made so many personal connections during that work. But now that production on the sixth and final season is nearing its end, we've been covering how the cast and folks like writer Chris Rafferty have been handling it. It appears the mix of heartbreak with humor would be the route most of them are taking- as did Ellis over the past day or so.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Ellis responded to Brandt thanking him for the time they had together working on the show with a tweet showing that the love and respect are mutual:

❤️❤️❤️Thank you for pouring your heart into everything. It's been a hell of a journey @LesleyAnnBrandt looking forward to seeing what happens next for you. Txxxxx😈❤️ https://t.co/ZNuTDwUs8b — tom ellis (@tomellis17) March 5, 2021

And after getting "beaten up' by Brandt, Ellis also shared a heartfelt post in honor of production assistant Cornelius Porter III, writing, "Yesterday one of my favorite people left #lucifer to move on to his next job. [Cornelius Porter III] is a true gentleman. it has been a pleasure to spend these past few years working alongside him and giving him as much shit as possible. Love you buddy 😘😘😘😘😘"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Ellis (@officialtomellis)

But after further investigation, it would appear that Ellis was actually involved (or at least assisted) with the unprovoked assault- but is it really "assault" when it's among on-set family members?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Formally the_model_lawyer (@the_cornelius_porter)

While Lucifans wait for news on the series' return (we mat have given up trying to predict a date), here's a look back at those two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker wants to know where God (Dennis Haysbert) took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Last month, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first eight chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty).