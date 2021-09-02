Lucifer: Kevin Alejandro Slays the Room in Season 5 Table Read Clip

It's hard to believe that we're down to the final eight days until the final season of once-was-FOX's/now-Netflix's Lucifer hits Lucifans screens. To help celebrate the show's loyal fanbase and the show's enduring success, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich has been sharing some great looks behind the scenes at the cast and crew at their behind-the-camera best. This time around, Modrovich is sharing a look at the table read for S0512 "Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid" (directed by Greg Beeman and written by Mike Costa). And if this clip of Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Kevin Alejandro (Det. Dan Espinoza) is any indication, laugh breaks probably made this round of reads three hours long.

Here's a look behind the curtain at the table read, followed by a look ahead to the sixth & final season:

And in case you missed it yesterday, check out the sneak preview for S0603 "Yabba Dabba Do Me" at the end of the following clip focusing on some of Lucifer's finest moments for a look at The Devil and getting very "animated":

From what the streaming service series has been telling us about these final episodes, it appears Lucifer (Ellis) is a little hesitant about the whole "God" thing. But while he debates taking on the biggest CEO role in all of existence, the world begins to not feel so well while Heaven lacks a big boss. And for those you who had some lingering questions about The Devil's ensemble, you might also be getting a few clues in the area too- like the path Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) would take to help bring law and order to society. Here's a look back at The Devil's final run as Lucifer Season 6 hits Netflix on September 10th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Final Season Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueMwVGBwqRo)

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgAVsZR8_Y0)

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).