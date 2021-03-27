As the march towards the end of production on the sixth and final season of Netflix's Lucifer rolls along, we have an update that's a mixed bad of things- one that ends with… a sing-along?!? Trust us, we'll get to that in a second. But before that, we have co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich, cast members Lesley-Ann Brandt and Lauren German, and stunt trainer-coordinator Simon Rhee checking in with some personal thoughts as well as behind-the-scenes looks.

Earlier, Brandt shared a deathly-serious look at Maze with the heads-up that Brand had only two days of filming left:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley-Ann Brandt (@lesleyannbrandt)

Previously, Modrovich shared looks at Tom Ellis and German rehearsing the final scene in LUX as well as their final day in the Penthouse. Following that, the Lucifamily was given a look at a jar of fake blood that looked like strawberry jam and may just be a clue to what's still to come, Ellis apparently going solo on the set (which was a bit heartbreaking), and The Devil and his director making Hell great again. This time around, Modrovich honors German by sharing images of German handing out flowers on the set;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ildy Modrovich (@ildymojo)

Here, Rhee shares an image with Brandt to mark his last day on the series:

With amazing Maze aka @LesleyAnnBrandt on my last day on #lucifer pic.twitter.com/UpQZc4HKe3 — simon rhee (@thesimonrhee) March 26, 2021

On her Instagram Stories, German shared a look at Ellis playing guitar- which sounded nice as well as somewhat bittersweet:

Thankfully, the Lucifer folks and Netflix were kind enough to offer a little distraction and to brighten up fans' days. Teaming up with Schmoyoho to "songify" the series, here's a music video of Ellis "singing" the song "What Is It You Truly Desire":

Last year, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first nine of ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty)- with Episode 610 directed by Sherwin Shilati, and written and produced by Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson.