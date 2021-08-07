Lucifer: Tom Ellis Shares Season 6 "Blast"; JOSHSTYLE Shares Bloopers

Last month, Lucifer star Tom Ellis and executive producers Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich announced that the sixth and final season would be hitting streaming screens on September 10 (admittedly, a bit sooner than some folks expected). With a little more than a month to go until The Devil gets his due (in a good way, we hope), Ellis and content creator & film/television costumer JOSHSTYLE (aka Joshua Coleman; website here) are offering some fun looks at what's ahead as well as moments behind the scenes that Lucifans have never been privy to- until today.

First up, Ellis shares a scene from the sixth and final season with Bob The Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue) where Ellis is having "a blast":

Next, JOSHSTYLE shares some of the special looks at the production he's taken over the seasons, with an emphasis on the fun and weird times- and yes, there will be bloopers:

From what the streaming service series has been telling us about these final episodes, it appears Lucifer (Ellis) is a little hesitant about the whole "God" thing. But while he debates taking on the biggest CEO role in all of existence, the world begins to not feel so well while Heaven lacks a big boss. And for those you who had some lingering questions about The Devil's ensemble, you might also be getting a few clues in the area too- like the path Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) would take to help bring law and order to society

Here's a look at the video showing that all bad things must come to an end, beginning September 10th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Final Season | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwCudKk1G4I&t=1s)

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgAVsZR8_Y0)

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

