Asterix & Obelix Jump Into "The Big Fight" in 2025: Teaser, Images

Set for 2025, here's a teaser & images for Netflix, Les Editions Albert René, and showrunner Alain Chabat's Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight.

It was back in March 2021 when the news first came down that Netflix was teaming with Les Editions Albert René and playwright and showrunner Alain Chabat (Mission Cléopâtre) to create the first-ever animated limited series based on René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo's Asterix and the Big Fight. Nearly four years later, the streaming service is rolling out an impressive look at what the creative team has been working on. In Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, Rome is desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul – which just so happens to be the home of Asterix and Obelix. The secret to the Gauls' battle superiority is a magic potion – but when the potion master loses his memory, the villagers are left to their own devices against the might of Rome. Set to arrive in 2025, you can check out the official teaser above and a set of four preview images below:

For Dominique Bazay, Netflix's director of original animation, the news of the classic novel series coming to life on the small screen is one that works for both the streamer and for lifelong fans who also happen to be executives at a major streaming service. "I'm French Canadian, and like most francophones around the world, I grew up with Asterix, his sidekick Obelix and loyal companion Dogmatix. I watched the animated specials and read the books religiously. If you'd told the 8-year-old me that one day I'd help bring these characters to life… I wouldn't have believed you," Bazay explained in a blog post when the news was first announced. "I have been talking with Celeste Surugue at Albert Rene for years about how to bring Asterix to Netflix," Bazay continued. "We built a great relationship of trust and mutual respect around our love for these characters." For the Netflix executive, the project represents an opportunity to showcase a beloved franchise in a whole new light for a brand-new audience. "I'm excited to introduce Asterix, Obelix, and Dogmatix to a whole new generation of fans around the world."

Created by Alain Chabat and based on the original work by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, Netflix's Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight is directed by Alain Chabat and Fabrice Joubert. Les Editions Albert René holds the adaptation rights, and Chabat, Benoît Oullion, and Piano handle adaptation and dialogue. Produced by Alain Goldman, TAT Productions serves as the animation studio for the series.

