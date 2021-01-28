Lupin Season 1 Steals Its Way Back to Netflix with Part 2 This Summer

More episodes of Netflix's Lupin are on their way! The Omar Sy led gentleman thief drama is already Netflix's biggest French-language series ever and one of the first must-watch shows of 2021. But the fifth episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving fans desperate to find out what happens next. Netflix has answered, tweeting today a photo promising new episodes arriving later this summer.

For those uninitiated, Omar Sy plays Assane Diop, the son of a Senegalese immigrant. His father was framed for the theft of a diamond necklace owned by one of France's most powerful families, the Pellegrinis. When the necklace shows up for auction at the Louvre in Paris, he assembles a crew to steal the necklace that holds the key to the mystery of who framed his father.

Diop takes inspiration from the Lupin stories for this and other various crimes he commits. He's a master of disguise and only robs from the rich, seemingly just for the fun of it. But there's a darker edge to his obsession, as the Lupin inspiration is directly connected to his father, who, right before being arrested, gifted him a collected edition of Maurice Leblanc's Lupin stories.

Trying to unravel the mystery of who framed his father, Assane believes he is receiving secret messages in the stories from beyond the grave. Overtaken by this obsession leads him to be an absent father himself, which he tries to make up for by bonding with his son by gifting him the same Lupin stories.

The show is multi-layered, tense, and most of all, fun. It also brings a 21st-century edge to these old stories, as Diop uses his ethnicity and class to befuddle and confuse everyone from his victims to the cops. This update of the gentleman spy conceit is welcome and refreshing. Can't wait for more episodes. Be sure to keep watching here as we get more word on exactly when new episodes of Lupin will hit, we'll post the news here.