Luther Star Idris Elba Confirms Filming Wrap: "It Was A Grim Shoot"

Idris Elba declared that the Luther movie has wrapped. The movie, a spinoff of the BBC cop drama that ran from 2010 to 2019 featuring Elba as a rogue cop who's as dangerous as the criminals he hunts, is produced by Netflix and also stars Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. Elba called it a "grim shoot".

He tweeted back in November 2021 that filming had begun.

"I just finished filming about three weeks ago, it was a grim shoot. Oh my gosh," he said, in an interview with The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM. "I'm reading the script and then, 'He does what? Wow, this is incredible!' And then I'm actually doing it. I find myself freezing in some dark cave or something, but no spoilers." He also said the movie picks up after the last season of the BBC series but a new audience should be able to watch it as a standalone movie.

Luther creator Neil Cross said back in June 2021 that a film budget would allow the Luther universe to expand, while staying true to the spirit of the TV show. "I think the thing with Luther is never to rule out anything," he said. "All we've ever wanted to do is, within the parameters that we're given, make the best possible show. "What we've been able to do [with the movie] – having delivered every episode of Luther on budgets which are comically small – is to have a wider canvas and a bigger budget to tell the kind of stories that we've always wanted to be able to tell. And we've really been given the opportunity – while staying entirely true."

Cross doesn't rule out more Luther after the upcoming movie either, whether as more movies or more TV seasons. "I mean, Idris and I have shared this character for more than 10 years," Cross said. "And the key aspect of this whole conversation is primarily, how do we stay true to Luther?" As long as Cross doesn't kill off John Luther, the character can run and run. Luther's amoral streak, risk-taking, ability to think like a criminal, and shift between baiting his suspects and various gang bosses and forming dangerous alliances with them that result in lots of people getting killed, the mayhem can run and run.

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for the Luther movie yet, but you can catch the original BBC series on BBC America in the US.