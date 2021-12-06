MacGruber NSFW Trailer: Ready for "R & R" & Making Some Widows

On December 16th, America's ultimate hero MacGruber (Will Forte) will is set to be released from prison and onto our streaming screens when his eight-episode series return makes its debut. Our hero has been rotting in jail for over a decade because… well… we'll get to that in a minute. But when a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane) – has the world in his crosshairs, MacGruber will have to reunite with Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) to save the day… without killing himself, Vicki, or Dixon in the process (a tall order, we're sure).

Based on the original Saturday Night Live sketch and picking up where the feature film left off, the series also stars Sam Elliott (Perry), Laurence Fishburne (General Barrett Fasoose), Joseph Lee Anderson (Major Harold Kernst), and Timothy V. Murphy (Constantine Bach). Now here's a look at a version of the official trailer that you might not want to play too loudly if you're at work or on the bus:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MacGruber [Explicit] | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQprq0-55SA)

Now here's a look back at the greatness that is Forte's MacGruber MacGyver that was released earlier today, a compilation of all of the moments our main man was showing off his awesomeness somehow compressed into only a little more than 12 minutes (modern science is pretty amazing):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MacGruber | The Epic History of MacGruber MacGyver (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaCPCekIL3s)

With the series set to premiere on December 16th, here's a look at the first interview from the disgraced national hero before he begins his journey back to redemption (or even bigger disasters… it really could go either way:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive Jailhouse Interview With MacGruber [Explicit] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_zkOGsFTzw)

Forte, John Solomon, and Jorma Taccone serve as showrunners, with the trio also writing & serving as executive producers. Peacock's MacGruber is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video; filming on the series took place in Los Angeles, California.