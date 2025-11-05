Posted in: NBC, Nerd Food, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: goldfish, macy's thanksgiving day parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Size Doesn't Matter to Goldfish

During NBC's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025, Goldfish will roll out "The Littlest Float," measuring just 14 Goldfish crackers long.

With only a little more than three weeks to go until NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hits our screens, we're learning about a new addition to the iconic parade that's already in contention to be our favorite float. Taking inspiration from its "Snow Day" ad (which you can check out above), Goldfish is rejoining the parade after being away for over ten years – and they're doing it in a very big way. Well, the impact will be big, but "The Littlest Float" itself will be very small – measuring just 14 Goldfish crackers long. Take a look at the image below to see why Goldfish just set the "Very Cool" bar really high for the other floats and balloons.

"Goldfish is the fish-shaped snack adored by all ages, and there's no better place to share the smallest snack with the biggest smile than at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," said Mike Fanelli, Senior Director, Marketing, Goldfish. "It's a joyful reminder that even the tiniest things can bring the greatest joy during the holidays, and we're honored to share this moment with Goldfish snackers everywhere." Jordan Dabby, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade producer, added, "We're thrilled to welcome Goldfish back to this year's iconic celebrations with the smallest float in Parade history. It may be tiny, but this tiny Float is bursting with fun and ready to make a big impression for live spectators in New York City and fans tuning in from coast to coast."

COUNTDOWN TO THE 99TH MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

When: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 8-9 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock

What: Broadcast live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers will get an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York.

99th MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

When: Thursday, Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (encore at 2 p.m.) and simulcast on Peacock

What: The 99th edition of the world-famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® brings its one-of-a-kind magic to New York City spectators and a national television audience with its exciting array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities and more in America's most watched entertainment telecast of the year.

In 2024, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was the top show of the holiday season and delivered its biggest audience on record with 31.7 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock—that's an 11% increase compared to 2023. This makes 2024 the fourth year in a row that the parade was the most-watched entertainment show on linear. In addition, the 2024 parade was the top Spanish-language TV program in its timeslot on Telemundo for the third consecutive year. As for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, the live 2024 special drew 7.6 million viewers across all platforms – marking a three-year ratings high.

