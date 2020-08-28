Manifest Season 3 Will Answer Flight 828 Questions; EP Offers Secrets

Fans of NBC's thriller Manifest had a double dose of "cliffhanger" to deal with when the series wrapped its second season. On-screen (and we'll tread along spoiler-free ground here), fans went into the series' between-season "long winter's nap" trying to process the ramifications of what that fisherman found. Behind the scenes, the "Manifestos" took to social media to push back on any rumblings of the series not returning and help secure a third flight for the series. As a special "thank you" to the faithful and to celebrate "828 Day," series showrunner and executive producer Jeff Rake released a video to help you update your Season 3 scorecard.

That's right, Rake is giving you a look at 8 things to be excited about when the series returns, 2 things yo got wrong (sorry), and 8 things you should've noticed about the second season that will come into play. Following that, an official teaser for the series' return that promises viewers that they will get answers to the mysteries behind Flight 828.

After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers' dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. With the stakes higher than ever, the passengers of Flight 828 will embark on an unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny.

NBC's Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Jack Messina as Cal Stone, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl, and Matt Long as Zeke Landon. Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein executive produce. Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment, and Jeff Rake Productions produce.