Mark Hamill On MOTU, Kevin Smith, Skeletor & The Mandalorian Surprise

By this time next week (barring a potential early drop- hmmm…), viewers will have had the opportunity to check out Mattel Television, Netflix, and showrunner & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a sequel series to the classic animated series that already has folks talking (and unfortunately, some trolls trolling). Without giving too much away, we've seen the first batch of episodes and they not only live up to what everyone has been saying early on but exceed our already-high expectations. But why take just our word for it when you have the one and only Mark Hamill here to make the case a thousand times better than we could. Checking in with late-night host Jimmy Fallon, Hamill explained what it was that drew him to the role of Skeletor, Smith's level of commitment to getting the series right, how it connects with and expands what came before it, and more. And for those of you who are also fans of "Mando", you haven't been forgotten because Hamill also offers some intel into how his appearance in The Mandalorian came about.

So for a look at Hamill's visit to NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk all things Masters of the Universe: Revelation (at least as much as he can without going spoiler-crazy) and reveal how his surprise "Mando" appearance in the second season finale came about, check out the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mark Hamill on Playing Skeletor in Masters of the Universe: Revelation (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Db3s6_OsI8)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix and Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Revelation released last week (followed by Smith offering a deep dive into what you might've missed), with the five-episode "Part 1" premiering on July 23:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXdEeRBh9Zk)

The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation TRAILER BREAKDOWN with Kevin Smith | Netflix Geeked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1r7LvtJSGDU)

Along with the animated series' July 23rd debut, fans can also look forward to the aftershow special, Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow. Hosted by showrunner & EP Kevin Smith; EP & Vice President, Content Creative, Mattel Television Rob David; and actress Tiffany Smith, the 25-minute talk show and celebration of all things "MOTU: Revelation" boasts a guest list that includes Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Griffin Newman, Jason Mewes, and Alan Oppenheimer. Now here's a look at the new set of preview images, followed by the official teaser and series overview. Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81wyj65SJIo)

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man; Dennis Haysbert – King Grayskull; Adam Gifford – Vikor; and Jay Tavare – Wundar.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.

