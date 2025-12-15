Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: marriagetoxin

MarriageToxin: Hit Manga About Marriage-Seeking Assassin Gets Anime

One of the oddest comedy-thriller manga out there, MarriageToxin is about an assassin seeking a bride- and it's getting an anime in 2026!

Article Summary MarriageToxin, a manga about an assassin seeking a bride, gets a TV anime adaptation from Studio BONES in 2026

Follows Hikaru Gero, heir to poison masters, who enlists a marriage swindler to help him find a wife

Combines comedy, action, and romance as the unlikely duo takes on the ultimate mission: marriage

MarriageToxin manga is available on MangaPlus and published in English by Viz Media, with volumes out now

One of the oddest hit manga out there, MarriageToxin, about an assassin who teams up with a cross-dressing con artist to find a woman to marry, is getting an anime adaptation! The MarriageToxin Project announced the release of an all-new main visual, first trailer, and additional main staff for the highly anticipated hitman x marriage swindler, battle-action series, MarriageToxin. The anime adaptation from BONES Film, known for My Hero Academia and Gachiakuta, welcomes Anna Nagase, Mariya Ise, Asaki Yuikawa, Soma Saito, Hinano Shirahama, and Simba Tsuchiya into its cast. MarriageToxin is written by Joumyaku and illustrated by Mizuki Yoda. The series is currently serialized on Shueisha's manga app Shonen Jump+ and will begin airing as a TV anime in 2026.

MarriageToxin: Where Marriage is The Ultimate Antidote to Poisons of the Heart

For centuries, the deadly arts have been perfected by those known as the Masters. Among them, the Poison Masters of the Five Great Families hold the most fearsome power and influence. Hikaru Gero, heir to the Poison Masters' Gero Family, has lived his entire life in the underworld, far removed from love or marriage.

But when the Gero Family head decrees that Hikaru's sister must bear an heir to preserve the bloodline – by force if necessary – Hikaru resolves to protect her at all costs. It is then that Hikaru encounters Mei Kinosaki, a brilliant marriage swindler who becomes the target of his latest job. Realizing that the only way to solve the family succession problem and protect his sister is through marriage, Hikaru impulsively asks Mei for help in finding a bride.

"That's the first time anyone's ever proposed like that."

And so, with the cunning marriage swindler Mei as his advisor, elite assassin Hikaru embarks on the most challenging mission of his life: finding a wife!

Their goal: the ultimate marriage.

This is the world's toughest mission for love, brought to you by the ultimate duo – an assassin and a marriage swindler!

To win love, you've got to play with poison.

A high-stakes mission for the ultimate duo begins!

In a world swirling with conspiracies, their goal is… the perfect marriage!?

A high-stakes special mission led by the strongest duo—where poison might just conquer love—begins now!

MarriageToxin is currently being serialised on Mangaplus, and the collected graphic novels are published in the US by Viz Media, with the first several volumes already available.

