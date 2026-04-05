Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, yellowstone

Marshals Is Giving Off SOA Vibes: S01E06 "Out of the Shadows" Preview

Kayce (Luke Grimes) infiltrates a motorcycle gang in tonight's episode of CBS's Marshals. Here's our preview for S01E06: "Out of the Shadows."

Article Summary Marshals S01E06 sees Kayce infiltrate a dangerous biker gang to stop a teen trafficking ring.

This episode channels serious Sons of Anarchy vibes with undercover ops and gritty action.

Sneak peeks, trailers, and an official preview highlight the high-stakes mission ahead.

Upcoming episodes feature explosive cases, family drama, and intense Marshal team dynamics.

Tonight's episode of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan & David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals is giving us serious "Sons of Anarchy" vibes. That's because S01E06: "Out of the Shadows" finds Kayce (Grimes) infiltrating a violent motorcycle gang to rescue a group of kidnapped teens and shut down a trafficking ring. Along with an official overview, we have a trailer, an image gallery, and a lineup of sneak peeks waiting for you below. In addition, we have overviews and images for the next two chapters. In S01E07: "Family Business," the Marshals look to protect a federal judge and his family when they're targeted for death. In S01E08: "Blowback," the Marshals hunt an escaped fugitive, while Kayce and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) deal with the effects of their time in the military. In addition, we have a new look at the "Yellowstone" spinoff sequel series and how it became a reality waiting for you above.

Marshals Season 1: S01E06 – S01E08 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 6: "Out of the Shadows" – After losing the trail of teen trafficking victims, Kayce must tell Tate that his friend may be gone for good. When the Marshals learn the girls are in the hands of a violent motorcycle gang, they launch a dangerous op to infiltrate the gang. Written by Mark Semos and directed by Guy Ferland.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 7: "Family Business" – When a federal judge and her family are the targets of a car bomb, the Marshals are assigned to guard them. Family secrets start to surface as the Marshals start to look into why someone would want this family dead. Written by Dana Greenblatt and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 8: "Blowback" – The Marshals go manhunting after receiving a tip that a dangerous fugitive is on the loose. Kayce and Cal struggle to reckon with their time at war when a former SEAL brother, Garrett (Riley Green), drifts back into their lives as they hunt a vicious enemy. Written by Jim Adler & Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. and directed by John Dowdle.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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