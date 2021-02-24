Marvel Studios: Kevin Feige on "Falcon" Eps, Future of Netflix Series

Taking the stage at today's Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige offered a line-up of news, previews, and updates on a number of both current and future projects. First up, Feige explains why The Falcon & The Winter Soldier (which premieres March 19) is only six episodes long. Following that, the executive addresses if some of the company's previous television efforts (like Netflix's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders) could make their way to the streaming service's universe.

Just so you know? Shows Like "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier" Aren't Cheap: "Anthony Mackie and Sebastien Stan are spectacular actors which we felt we had to explore their stories and their backstories or personal stories enough as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. So it was always the thought we'd like to learn more about both of them. In the little interactions, they had with each other in Winter Soldier and Civil War…as friends of a mutual best friend in Captain America. We thought we'd have a fun dynamic, if we ever had that opportunity, we'd watch a whole show with the two of them and Disney+ gives us that opportunity," Feige explained. "Six hours is what we landed on as the best way to tell our story. Six hours, whether it's six episodes or nine shorter episodes like Wandavision. The shows aren't inexpensive, so the per-episode cost is very high, and to get that bar I was talking about."

So Could Those Older Marvel Shows Make the Move?: "I think we probably could do it, I think a lot of that stuff comes back to us. There's always rumors online about things reverting, sometimes that's true, sometimes it's not, but I'm not exactly sure of the exact contracts but perhaps someday," Feige explained before adding that he wishes he was in charge when those series decisions were made. "My history at Marvel is vast and involved zero control for a long time so I paid more attention to the things I gained control over rather than the things I didn't have control over. TV at that time was just one of those things that we didn't, just like when Fox was doing X-Men movies or Sony was doing Spiderman movies without us," Feige explained. "That was just the rules under which Marvel was operating at the time. It was much more of an opportunity and something that excited us at Marvel Studios when Bob Iger started asking us to work on shows for Disney+. It wasn't a disappointment or something we thought much about when Marvel Television was doing their series."